Bradley scores 30 to lift San Diego St. over Wyoming 73-66

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 12:42
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Matt Bradley had a career-high 30 points as San Diego State beat Wyoming 73-66 on Monday night.

Trey Pulliam had 14 points for San Diego State (19-7, 11-4 Mountain West Conference). Nathan Mensah added nine rebounds.

Hunter Maldonado had a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for the Cowboys (23-6, 12-4). Jeremiah Oden had 17 points and Drake Jeffries added 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"