Conteh scores 22 to lead Coppin St. over Delaware St. 80-67

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 11:07
BALTIMORE (AP) — Sita Conteh had a career-high 22 points as Coppin State got past Delaware State 80-67 on Monday night.

Mike Hood had 16 points for Coppin State (7-21, 6-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Kyle Cardaci added 14 points. Nendah Tarke had 13 points, 10 rebounds and six steals.

Dominik Fragala had 24 points for the Hornets (2-24, 0-14), who have lost 22 straight games. Myles Carter added 17 points and six rebounds. D'Marco Baucum had 10 points.

The Eagles improved to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Coppin State defeated Delaware State 59-57 on Feb. 2.

