South Africa beats New Zealand by 198 runs to level series

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 10:48
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — South Africa beat New Zealand by 198 runs in the second cricket test at Hagley Oval on Tuesday to level the two match series at 1-1:

___

South Africa: 1st Innings 364 (Sarel Erwee 108, Aiden Markram 42; Neil Wagner 4-102, Matt Henry 3-90); 2nd Innings 354-9 decl. (Kyle Verreyne 136 not out, Kagiso Rabada 47, Rassie van der Dussen 45; Matt Henry 2-81, Kyle Jamieson 2-81, Neil Wagner 2-81) def. New Zealand 1st Innings 293 (Colin de Grandhomme 120 not out, Daryl Mitchell 60; Kagiso Rabada 6-50, Marco Jansen 4-98); 2nd Innings 227 (Devon Conway 92, Tom Blundell 44; Kagiso Rabada 3-46, Marco Jansen 3-63, Keshav Maharaj, 3-75).

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:41 GMT+08:00

