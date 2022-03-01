Alexa
Central Connecticut tops Fairleigh Dickinson in NEC tourney

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 10:50
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury had 19 points and six rebounds as Central Connecticut edged past Fairleigh Dickinson 67-66 in the Northeast Conference tournament on Monday night.

Scantlebury scored the game's last five points on a 3-pointer and the tying and go-ahead free throws with 7 seconds remaining.

Trenton McLaughlin had 14 points for Central Connecticut (8-23). Andre Snoddy added 13 points.

Brandon Rush had 15 points for the Knights (4-22). Anquan Hill added 12 points. John Square Jr. had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Blue Devils improved to 2-1 against the Knights for the season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:41 GMT+08:00

