Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

U.S. assistant secretary of state calls on UN to include Taiwan

Michele Sison says Taiwan's contributions benefit world 'on so many issues'

  1030
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 11:39
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison (left) and Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (Twitte...

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison (left) and Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (Twitte...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the UN and its affiliated agencies on Tuesday (March 1).

Sison tweeted that she had met with Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), writing, “Taiwan’s contributions benefit the international community on so many issues. We encourage UN Member States to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation throughout the UN system.”

Sison previously served as deputy representative to the UN and has been the ambassador to Haiti, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. She assumed her current post in December.

Hsiao responded to Sison’s tweet by thanking her for her support. “With the opportunity to work with other like-minded partners, Taiwan is willing and able to be a force for good in the world,” she said.
Taiwan
UN
Michele Sison
Hsiao Bi-khim

RELATED ARTICLES

Ukrainians in Taiwan call for asylum law outside Russian representative office
Ukrainians in Taiwan call for asylum law outside Russian representative office
2022/03/01 16:30
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
2022/03/01 15:48
Taiwanese returning from Ukraine exempt from pre-flight PCR tests
Taiwanese returning from Ukraine exempt from pre-flight PCR tests
2022/03/01 15:07
Octogenarian driver flips van on roundabout outside Taipei's Presidential Office
Octogenarian driver flips van on roundabout outside Taipei's Presidential Office
2022/03/01 14:42
US delegation to arrive in Taiwan Tuesday afternoon
US delegation to arrive in Taiwan Tuesday afternoon
2022/03/01 14:08