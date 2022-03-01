U.S. assistant secretary of state calls on UN to include Taiwan

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison (left) and Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (Twitte... U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison (left) and Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim. (Twitter, Michele Sison photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs Michele Sison expressed support for Taiwan’s participation in the UN and its affiliated agencies on Tuesday (March 1).

Sison tweeted that she had met with Taiwanese envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), writing, “Taiwan’s contributions benefit the international community on so many issues. We encourage UN Member States to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation throughout the UN system.”

Sison previously served as deputy representative to the UN and has been the ambassador to Haiti, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. She assumed her current post in December.

Hsiao responded to Sison’s tweet by thanking her for her support. “With the opportunity to work with other like-minded partners, Taiwan is willing and able to be a force for good in the world,” she said.