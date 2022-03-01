Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and Alexandra Daddario Shine in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OuReach - 1 March 2022 - De Beers Jewellers natural & responsibly sourced diamonds shined on SAG Award winners Ariana DeBose, Jessica Chastain and Hannah Waddingham and SAG Award Ambassador Alexandra Daddario at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.









Dancer-turned-actortriumphantly won her first Screen Actors Guild Award for her portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg's adaptation of. She looked radiant in a sensationally beautiful diamond necklace and bracelet paired perfectly with classic diamond studs and a selection of rings."When I saw the jewellery from De Beers, I knew they were the perfect pieces for this big night. Sustainability is as important to me as the design of the jewellery, so wearing natural diamonds that are both beautiful and responsibly sourced is a dream scenario," Ariana said of her De Beers Jewellers look for the evening.Ariana's styling duo Zadrian + Sarah said of the look, "For Ariana's incredible SAG look, we wanted jewellery that felt fresh and modern while leaning into the glamour of her gown and De Beers Jewellers had the perfect pieces. The radiance of the natural diamonds and intricate details of the jewellery - from the statement necklace to the ring - popped against Ariana's hot-pink gown. Her look perfectly embodied a new generation's take on old-Hollywood glamour."Actor, presenter, and SAG Award winner for her role as Tammy inlooked stunning in a metallic suit pared with pieces from one of jewellery house's latest high jewellery collections, Reflections of Nature. The Namib Wonder diamond climber earrings were perfectly paired alongside two complementary rings.Actor and SAG Award Ambassadorwalked the red carpet in a glamourous gold ensemble accented by natural De Beers diamonds. Alexandra's look included a pair of dazzling floral statement earrings paired with a matching ring to complete her look.

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.



De Beers is committed to ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected.



De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via www.debeers.com.



About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining and marketing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of the De Beers Group strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and De Beers Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions, such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives GemFair and Tracr. De Beers Group is committed to ' Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American plc group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.



