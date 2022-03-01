8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Feb. 28), marking the 17th intrusion in February, while one Chinese plane was detected in the zone on Tuesday morning (March 1).

Four People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and two Chengdu J-10 fighters flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ Monday, while one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwest and southeast corners of the zone, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). On Tuesday morning, one Chinese military aircraft was spotted in the southwestern corner, the Liberty Times reported.

Taiwan responded by sending aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China sent a total of 70 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone in February, including 46 fighter jets, 23 spotter planes, and one helicopter.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 28. (MND image)