Taiwan donates 27 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has begun shipping tons of medical supplies to Ukraine as it deals with the massive Russian invasion force.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announcement issued on Tuesday (March 1), a China Airlines flight carrying 27 tons of medical supplies took off for Frankfurt at 11:50 p.m. Monday night (Feb. 28). Once in Germany, the supplies will be transferred to Ukraine via an appropriate channel.

This batch of supplies includes medication and medical devices. The ministry stated that the supplies are being sent for humanitarian reasons.



(MOFA image)

Within five days, 520,000 people have fled Ukraine, and the UN estimates that 7 million have been displaced. If the war continues, it is estimated that there will be 18 million in need of humanitarian aid.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) wrote that Taiwan stands with Ukraine by donating these supplies. It pointed out that while China sticks to its "unlimited alliance" with Russia, Taiwan is joining with "freedom & democracy fighting the expansion of authoritarianism."

Wu concluded the post by espousing his faith that "democracy will prevail!"



(MOFA image)