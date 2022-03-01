Alexa
Airbnb to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

EU says 400,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, millions expected

  379
By REUTERS
2022/03/01 13:00
(Airbnb image)

(Airbnb image)

(Reuters) - Home rental company Airbnb Inc ABNB.O said on Monday its non-profit arm Airbnb.org would offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chief Executive Brian Officer Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia, the chairman of Airbnb.org, have sent letters to leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary offering help to house the refugees. The countries share borders with Ukraine.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia invaded the country and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said.Read full story

Airbnb.org, which provides temporary stays for people during crisis, will work closely with governments to help address needs in each country including by providing longer-term stays.

The stays will be funded by Airbnb, donors to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund and hosts of Airbnb.org.

Several other companies have also offered support to businesses and consumers in Ukraine, with online crafts retailer Etsy Inc ETSY.O waiving balances of about $4 million owed by sellers in the country.

Verizon Communications Inc VZ.N has said it would waive calling charges to Ukraine for some customers, while Britain's Virgin Media O2 has removed charges for data use in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

EU says 400,000 refugees from Ukraine so far, millions expected

Feb 28 (Reuters) - At least 400,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered EU territory so far, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions of arrivals, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said on Monday.

On Sunday, the figure stood at around 300,000.

Johansson was speaking during a visit to a border crossing in Romania. More than 74,000 have entered the country from Ukraine since Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Luiza Ilie; editing by Foo Yun Chee)
Ukraine

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:39 GMT+08:00

