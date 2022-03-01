Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Prison for man who stole $500K watch in Beverly Hills

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 08:40
Prison for man who stole $500K watch in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A third gang member was sentenced to federal prison for the brazen armed robbery of a man’s $500,000 watch while he was dining outdoors in Beverly Hills, prosecutors said Monday.

Marquise Anthony Gardon, 41, pleaded guilty in September to two felonies including robbery. He received a five year prison sentence, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two other defendants, 21-year-old Malik Lamont Powell and 18-year-old Khai McGhee, were each sentenced earlier this month to 12 years in prison.

The suspects wore hoods and one of them put a gun to the head of the watch’s owner as he sat at Il Pastaio restaurant last March, investigators said. A woman was shot in the leg during a struggle over the watch and the gun. She was not seriously hurt.

Surveillance video showed the suspects scouting the area around the restaurant before the robbery, according to a court statement by an FBI agent involved in the investigation.

The gun was left at the scene but the robbers fled with the watch, a rose-gold Richard Mille RM 11-03 Flyback Chronograph worth approximately $500,000.

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"