Nets coach Nash out because of health and safety protocols

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 08:36
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash reacts during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gas...

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Nash didn't coach the Brooklyn Nets against Toronto on Monday night because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Assistant coach Jacque Vaughn stepped in for Nash, who was ruled out shortly before the start of the game.

Nash held his usual pregame press conference, saying he hadn't had any further conversations with Nets guard Kyrie Irving about being vaccinated. Irving is ineligible to play in home games because of New York City's mandate that professional athletes be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Nets had an outbreak within the team in December, forcing three games to be rescheduled.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:38 GMT+08:00

"