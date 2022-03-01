Alexa
Japan, U.S. agree to continue to work closely against Russia - finmin

By REUTERS
2022/03/01 09:47
(Reuters photo)

Japan and the United States confirmed their intention to have Russia "pay the high price" for its outrageous act against Ukraine, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday.

Speaking shortly after his online talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Suzuki said the both sides agreed to continue to coordinate with each other in acting against Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The fact that Russian central bank raised interest rates is reflecting sanctions against Russia is having an impact, he added.

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:38 GMT+08:00

"