BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2529
|Down
|85
|Mar
|2503
|2503
|2491
|2491
|Down
|85
|May
|2555
|Down
|80
|May
|2585
|2590
|2515
|2529
|Down
|85
|Jul
|2613
|2613
|2541
|2555
|Down
|80
|Sep
|2612
|2617
|2554
|2568
|Down
|74
|Dec
|2604
|2604
|2550
|2564
|Down
|70
|Mar
|2590
|2590
|2531
|2545
|Down
|65
|May
|2558
|2565
|2521
|2534
|Down
|60
|Jul
|2546
|2546
|2512
|2525
|Down
|56
|Sep
|2532
|2532
|2502
|2515
|Down
|52
|Dec
|2492
|2503
|2492
|2503
|Down
|50