BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2529 Down 85 Mar 2503 2503 2491 2491 Down 85 May 2555 Down 80 May 2585 2590 2515 2529 Down 85 Jul 2613 2613 2541 2555 Down 80 Sep 2612 2617 2554 2568 Down 74 Dec 2604 2604 2550 2564 Down 70 Mar 2590 2590 2531 2545 Down 65 May 2558 2565 2521 2534 Down 60 Jul 2546 2546 2512 2525 Down 56 Sep 2532 2532 2502 2515 Down 52 Dec 2492 2503 2492 2503 Down 50