All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 54 26 22 6 58 152 151 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.