Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153
Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 137 117
Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 139 136
Hershey 51 26 19 3 3 58 152 142
Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 168 153
WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151
Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149
Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 47 31 11 5 0 67 166 127
Toronto 43 24 15 3 1 52 150 143
Laval 42 23 16 3 0 49 141 140
Rochester 50 26 19 3 2 57 167 177
Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136
Syracuse 47 21 19 6 1 49 136 149
Cleveland 47 17 21 6 3 43 128 158
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 48 30 10 4 4 68 160 124
Manitoba 47 27 17 2 1 57 138 131
Milwaukee 53 26 21 4 2 58 158 160
Rockford 46 22 20 3 1 48 132 141
Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147
Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140
Texas 46 18 19 5 4 45 141 157
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 43 30 9 3 1 64 152 113
Ontario 45 29 10 3 3 64 184 140
Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130
Colorado 48 26 16 3 3 58 158 138
Abbotsford 43 22 17 3 1 48 145 128
Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131
San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136
Tucson 44 17 24 2 1 37 120 173
San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 3

Manitoba 4, Chicago 3

Providence 6, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 3

Rochester 5, Toronto 3

Ontario 5, Tucson 1

Texas 3, Rockford 2

Utica 3, Hershey 1

Abbotsford 6, Stockton 2

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Rockford at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-01 06:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"