All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 23-6-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 17-4-4 17-7-2 9-5-1 Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149 19-5-1 15-9-3 9-3-0 Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142 16-10-1 15-7-3 12-3-1 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 15-11-3 8-13-3 6-7-2 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 10-16-2 9-11-3 5-8-1 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 8-14-4 8-16-4 5-9-4 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198 8-17-1 5-16-6 5-8-2

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 19-4-2 18-7-2 9-4-0 Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 15-8-5 18-6-3 10-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 17-5-3 16-10-2 7-4-0 Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151 12-10-5 16-7-4 9-5-1 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 14-11-1 13-14-0 7-10-0 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 10-10-4 10-11-4 5-5-1 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 9-13-5 7-13-5 4-10-4 New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191 10-13-3 8-16-2 8-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 22-3-2 17-7-2 13-4-2 St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 19-6-2 13-8-4 11-5-2 Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 16-4-1 15-12-2 8-6-1 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 15-10-0 15-9-4 11-5-1 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 19-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 13-10-1 10-11-8 10-6-4 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 9-14-4 10-13-4 4-11-5 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195 7-20-1 7-15-3 5-11-1

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 15-4-4 16-10-2 7-6-1 Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146 14-11-2 15-6-5 6-5-1 Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 14-12-3 15-8-1 9-5-1 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 14-11-0 15-10-3 13-3-0 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 14-10-4 11-11-5 9-6-3 Vancouver 54 26 22 6 58 152 151 12-10-3 14-12-3 8-4-5 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 13-12-3 11-11-3 4-5-2 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 9-17-3 7-17-2 4-13-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg 5, Arizona 3

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2

Vancouver 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, Anaheim 0

San Jose 3, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.