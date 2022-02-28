Alexa
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials

Unannounced US delegation led by former chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen to land in Taiwan on Tuesday

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/28 23:07
Taiwan and U.S. flags side by side. (Depositphotos image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Monday evening (Feb. 28) welcomed the news that the Biden administration will be sending a delegation of former top defense officials to Taipei on Tuesday (March 1).

The delegation will be led by former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, who will be accompanied by Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security advisor under Bush, and Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under Obama, reported Reuters. Also taking part in the visit are former National Security Council senior directors for Asia, Mike Green and Evan Medeiros.

The group is slated to land in Taiwan on Tuesday afternoon and depart on Wednesday afternoon (March 2). The visit comes at a time when Taiwan is at a heightened level of alert over concerns China could exploit the distraction caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and take aggressive action in the Taiwan Strait.

In response to the news of the visit by the former senior defense officials, MOFA on Monday evening issued a statement in which it wrote that it "extends a warm welcome to the important delegation led by the former Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen to visit Taiwan."
