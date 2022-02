WTA Lyon Open Results

Monday At Palais des Sports Gerland Lyon, France Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, 7-6 (0), 7-6 (2).

Jasmine Paolini (5), Italy, def. Irina Bara, Romania, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Cristina Bucsa, Spain, def. Alize Cornet (4), France, 1-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Yuriko Lily Miyazaki, Japan, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Makoto Ninomiya and Eri Hozumi (1), Japan, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, and Amina Anshba, Russia, 7-5, 4-6, 15-13.

Georgina Garcia Perez, Spain, and Xenia Knoll, Switzerland, def. Dayana Yastremska and Ivanna Yastremska, Ukraine, 6-2, 6-4.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Samantha Murray Sharan, Britain, def. Jessika Ponchet and Estelle Cascino, France, 6-4, 6-2.