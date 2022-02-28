Taiwan’s Paperwindmill Theater troupe members wear Ukraine's national flag to show support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paperwindmill Theater troupe members on Sunday (Feb. 27) dressed up as tigers and wore Ukraine’s national flag on their costumes for a parade in the square at Weiwuying in Kaohsiung to show their support for the country bravely fighting against Russia’s invasion.

Paperwindmill Theater founder Lee Yung-feng (李永豐) said that he hopes the show of support can bring peace and blessings to Ukrainian children who are suffering from fear and the threat of war, CNA reported.

Lee told CNA that wars are merciless and innocent children are especially impacted during wartime. Paperwindmill Theater knows how sensitive children’s minds are, as the group has been performing for children in different townships all across the country for decades.

“We all have children, and we feel for them, knowing how wars can bring extreme fear and damage to children’s bodies and minds,” Lee said. “We can’t do much, but hope such performances that are full of positive energy can bring comfort to these children far away.”

Paperwindmill Theater has been performing the stage show “Wu Song Loves Tiger” at Weiwuying for the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival. The show has attracted a large audience during the festival.

In addition to the performances, the troupe also staged the regular Cutesy Tiger Parade in the square. On Monday, troupe members wore the Ukrainian flag on their costumes to show their support for the country facing Russian invasion.

“When we see Ukrainian children say they don’t want to die on television, and look at what the weather is like now, the fact that they have to hide in bunkers or basements is really unbearable,” Paperwindmill Theater leader Jen Chien-cheng (任建誠) said. “Paperwindmill can’t do much. All we can do is show our heart.”