Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan’s Turtle Island to reopen to tourists on March 1

Island off-limits every year from Dec. 1 to the end of February

  684
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/28 19:41
(Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

(Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Turtle Island off the coast of Yilan County will reopen to tourists from Tuesday (March 1) after a three-month break.

The island is off-limits from Dec. 1 to the end of February every year while the northeast monsoon is prevalent and waves are high, which makes accessing the island treacherous, according to the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration. Another reason tourism on the island is suspended is to allow the local ecology to recover.

To prepare for Tuesday’s reopening, the scenic area administration summoned 420 volunteers to the island on Monday to participate in a beach clean-up. A total of 2,250 kilograms of garbage were collected as a result, mostly consisting of marine debris and discarded fishing gear.

According to administration statistics, Turtle Island had over 160,000 visitors in 2020, but that number dropped to only around 90,000 last year due to COVID-19.


(YouTube, NYCNSAA video)
Yilan County
Turtle Island
Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Yilan County chief out on bail in corruption probe
Taiwan’s Yilan County chief out on bail in corruption probe
2022/02/23 13:44
Corruption probe into chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County expands to include son
Corruption probe into chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County expands to include son
2022/02/22 15:18
Chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County accused of corruption
Chief of Taiwan’s Yilan County accused of corruption
2022/01/14 13:38
Prosecutors question chief of northeast Taiwan's Yilan County
Prosecutors question chief of northeast Taiwan's Yilan County
2022/01/13 16:24
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
Round-the-island cyclists fined for using east Taiwan highway
2022/01/01 19:47

Updated : 2022-03-01 06:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"