Taiwan’s Turtle Island to reopen to tourists on March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Turtle Island off the coast of Yilan County will reopen to tourists from Tuesday (March 1) after a three-month break.

The island is off-limits from Dec. 1 to the end of February every year while the northeast monsoon is prevalent and waves are high, which makes accessing the island treacherous, according to the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration. Another reason tourism on the island is suspended is to allow the local ecology to recover.

To prepare for Tuesday’s reopening, the scenic area administration summoned 420 volunteers to the island on Monday to participate in a beach clean-up. A total of 2,250 kilograms of garbage were collected as a result, mostly consisting of marine debris and discarded fishing gear.

According to administration statistics, Turtle Island had over 160,000 visitors in 2020, but that number dropped to only around 90,000 last year due to COVID-19.



(YouTube, NYCNSAA video)