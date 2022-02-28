Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Military expert urges more anti-armor weapons training for Taiwan reserve forces

Currently, only active-duty troops are experienced with anti-tank weapons

  1056
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/28 18:01
Taiwan soldiers firing Javelin missile. 

Taiwan soldiers firing Javelin missile.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan should increase anti-armor weapons training for Army reservists, according to military analyst Chen Kuo-ming (陳國銘).

Chen pointed out on Monday (Feb. 28) that the military has many anti-armor weapons, including Javelin missiles, TOW missiles, and Kestrel rockets, that are mostly only used by active-duty soldiers. Reserve forces typically only use machine guns, mortars, and small firearms, the Liberty Times cited him as saying.

He suggested that the military should consider boosting reservists’ live-fire training with anti-armor weapons. Even Taiwan’s aging arsenal of M72 LAW anti-tank weapons can still meet the country’s needs during a conflict, he said.

Additionally, former Air Force Deputy Commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) said that small countries may not receive immediate assistance from larger ones during a conflict. If China’s military strength continues to increase, it remains to be seen whether this will affect the willingness of the U.S. to intervene if a conflict breaks out in the Taiwan Strait.

Therefore, without accepting any compromises or provoking the enemy, the country must be united and strengthen its defense capabilities as quickly as possible, he said.
Taiwan
Chen Kuo-ming
reserve forces
Taiwan military
anti-tank weapons
anti-armor

RELATED ARTICLES

Parade in Taipei commemorates 228 Massacre
Parade in Taipei commemorates 228 Massacre
2022/02/28 17:05
Ukrainian calls on Taiwanese government to assist countrymen studying in Taiwan
Ukrainian calls on Taiwanese government to assist countrymen studying in Taiwan
2022/02/28 15:28
Air Force detects Chinese weather balloons flying over Taiwan
Air Force detects Chinese weather balloons flying over Taiwan
2022/02/28 12:17
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/28 10:46
22 Taiwanese make it out of Ukraine
22 Taiwanese make it out of Ukraine
2022/02/28 10:09

Updated : 2022-03-01 06:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"