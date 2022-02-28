Fly VTLs, Get Rewards: Earn up to $200 on your next Singapore Airlines holiday with YouTrip

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 February 2022 - Reopening of borders, expanded Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) and relaxed measures have unlocked pent-up demand and propelled Singaporeans to resume travel.



In light of this travel interest, leading Southeast Asian neobank, YouTrip, is giving users more savings when they book their next flight with Singapore Airlines. Happening from now till 21 March, with every $500 spent, customers can earn the following:





S$20 cashback credited to their YouTrip wallet, and S$30 Changi Gift Card to spend in stores

A S$2,000 VTL flight ticket would essentially give travellers 4x the rewards - a maximum of S$200 payout per customer. ( T&Cs here To be eligible, YouTrip users need to book a round trip or return flight from Singapore to an eligible VTL destination between 22 February and 21 March 2022 (both dates included) through the Singapore Airlines website, Singapore Airlines Mobile App, or via Singapore Airlines Appointed Travel Agents and pay with their YouTrip Mastercard®. Only specific VTL destinations are eligible for this promotion.he added.More details of this travel campaign can be found here: https://www.you.co/sg/blog/singapore-airlines-youtrip/

About YouTrip

YouTrip is a Southeast Asian neobank offering the region's first and leading multi-currency wallet. As a regional financial technology startup, it is dedicated to creating the best mobile financial services by simplifying foreign currency payments and offering the best exchange rates. YouTrip was launched in Singapore in 2018 and subsequently in Thailand in partnership with Kasikornbank in 2019. To date, it has received over 1.5 million downloads and processed close to 20 million transactions.



The company is a Major Payment Institution licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, and was awarded one of Top FinTech Leaders in both 2020 and 2021 by the Singapore FinTech Association.



For more information, please visit www.you.co



