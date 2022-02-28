Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Parade in Taipei commemorates 228 Massacre

Participants march to historic sites across capital to remember victims

  690
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/28 17:05
Parade commemorates 75th anniversary of 228 incident. (Facebook, 228.0 Commemorative Operation photo)

Parade commemorates 75th anniversary of 228 incident. (Facebook, 228.0 Commemorative Operation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 50 civil groups, including the Nylon Cheng Liberty Foundation, held a parade to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the 228 Massacre on Monday (Feb. 28).

The parade was part of the sixth “228.0 Commemorative Operation," which focuses on demolishing the vestiges of Taiwan's martial law period and building a new country. Participants started at the Tianma Tea House, where an officer from the Taiwan Tobacco and Wine Monopoly shot a civilian on Feb. 27, 1947, passed by the Taipei Monopoly Bureau building and Taipei 228 Memorial Hall (formerly the Taipei Broadcasting Station), and stopped at the Cabinet building, CNA reported.

Political activist and lawyer Li Sheng-hsiung (李勝雄) and Lin Tsung-heng (林宗正), a pastor, laid roses at the Tianma Teahouse in honor of those who died during the violence that followed the shooting. A commemorative ceremony was later held in front of the Cabinet.

Afterward, a group recited poems in sign language, which symbolized the silenced voices of the victims and their families.

The organizers called on the government to find out the truth behind 228 and the ensuing White Terror and investigate the perpetrators. They also demanded that symbols of authoritarianism be removed, starting with those at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and the Cihu Mausoleum.

The organizers also urged the government to confront Chinese imperialism and create a new Taiwanese state.

The daughter of late democracy advocate Nylon Cheng, Cheng Chu-mei (鄭竹梅), said attendees had shown up for the sake of love, justice, and peace. She noted that the younger generation of Taiwanese is also participating in that type of event.

“On the 75th anniversary of the 228 incident, remembering the past is not bringing about feelings of hatred. Remembering the past is for the future, to move forward with love, hope, and peaceful determination,” she said.

A number of Hongkongers also participated in the parade, per CNA.
Taiwan
228
228 incident
Nylon Cheng
democracy
White Terror

RELATED ARTICLES

Military expert urges more anti-armor weapons training for Taiwan reserve forces
Military expert urges more anti-armor weapons training for Taiwan reserve forces
2022/02/28 18:01
Ukrainian calls on Taiwanese government to assist countrymen studying in Taiwan
Ukrainian calls on Taiwanese government to assist countrymen studying in Taiwan
2022/02/28 15:28
Air Force detects Chinese weather balloons flying over Taiwan
Air Force detects Chinese weather balloons flying over Taiwan
2022/02/28 12:17
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/28 10:46
22 Taiwanese make it out of Ukraine
22 Taiwanese make it out of Ukraine
2022/02/28 10:09

Updated : 2022-03-01 06:07 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"