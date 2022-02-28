Traveloka Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Strengthens Position As Southeast Asia's Lifestyle Superapp

The company marks this significant milestone as the region’s lifestyle superapp; announces first-ever brand ambassador for Singapore

Minister of State Alvin Tan (pictured third from left), and our distinguished guests who joined us in celebrating Traveloka's milestone with us - from left, Sanjay Nanwani (MTI), Alfan Hendro (Traveloka), Caesar Indra (Traveloka), Tara Bal (Traveloka) and Goh Pei Sheng (EDB).



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 28 February 2022 Traveloka , Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, celebrates its 10Anniversary today, a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion across Southeast Asia. With a keen understanding of consumer lifestyle behavior and preferences, Traveloka has, in the last 24 months, completed its transformation from a leader in travel into the region's lifestyle superapp. To mark this significant milestone, Traveloka is excited to unveil its very first brand ambassador for Singapore, beloved Singaporean actress, Michelle Chong.Thanks to an increasing number of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL) and a relaxation of border restrictions, buoyed by strong pent-up demand for travel and adventure, travelers are beginning to plan for their next adventure. Traveloka is committed to helping them fulfill their lifestyle aspirations and providing an end-to-end experience.Traveloka is establishing itself as Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp that will enable users across the region to seamlessly pursue lifestyle choices and adventures, both at home and overseas.Accelerated by Covid-19, Southeast Asians emerged as global leaders in mobile connections with over 887 million connections , representing 132 per cent of the region's total population. With such a mobile-first culture that readily embraces digital technologies, consumers here are demanding for connectivity at their fingertips — one that can be satisfied by superapps. In fact, the ASEAN superapp market is forecasted to exceed US$23 billion by 2025, an almost six-fold boom from 2020.As the region's lifestyle superapp, Traveloka currently offers users in Singapore an innovative and tech-enabled experience. From AI recommendations to a personalized chatbot, users enjoy a comprehensive and seamless experience on Traveloka. Beyond travel services, users also have access to experiences from attractions and workshops to beauty and spa options. As Traveloka strengthens its presence in Singapore, the company is committed to introducing end-to-end solutions for Singaporeans' lifestyle needs., said, "The last 24 months have drastically reshaped the fundamental idea of travel and discovery. Consumers today have vastly different expectations — they prioritize convenience, safety, and personal wellbeing, which will enable them to truly enjoy and engage in activities. We have seen demand for travel and local experiences surge in the last few months and Traveloka is committed to providing seamless experiences, without the user having to leave our platform. As one of the first lifestyle superapps in the region, we are revolutionizing lifestyle services for millions of consumers in Southeast Asia, redefining how they live, play, and discover new adventures in their very own backyards and across the world."To celebrate its 10birthday, Traveloka has enlisted one of Singapore's most beloved celebrities, Michelle Chong, as its brand ambassador. A familiar face not just in Singapore but across Southeast Asia, Michelle's tongue-in-cheek humor, exuberance, and love for adventure perfectly complement Traveloka's brand persona and values.said, "I am very excited to come on board as Traveloka's first brand ambassador. We haven't been able to travel in the last two years and I can't wait to rediscover the world with everyone again. Besides bringing everyone on a journey and adventure with me to my favorite cities, I'm also looking forward to rediscovering hidden gems in our very own Singapore. Actually,might be your travel companion instead, because sheknows how to get the best deal and travel arrangements using Traveloka.", adds, "Michelle couldn't be a more natural fit for Traveloka. We are on a mission to fulfill the lifestyle aspirations of our users and redefine the idea of discovery with them. With her vibrant and outgoing personality, coupled with her affinity with Singaporeans, we are confident that our partnership with Michelle will bring Traveloka's extensive lifestyle offerings and convenience closer to even more Singaporeans."Even as travel came to a standstill in the last two years, Traveloka continued to support the tourism sector and play an active role in invigorating the industry locally.From December 2020, Traveloka partnered with the Singapore Tourism Board as an authorized booking partner for the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers (SRV), allowing Singaporeans to purchase local experiences, support local businesses, or donate to a cause of their choice on the lifestyle superapp.Additionally, Traveloka further complemented the government's efforts to revive local tourism through various initiatives. First, Traveloka built a social network connecting the tourism sector to the local community. With a dedicated Telegram group of 16,500 members and counting, it served as a platform for the community to interact and share their experiences. Secondly, its EPIC Sale, held between 14 – 20 April 2021, offered exclusive deals with participating hotels and attractions. Traveloka experienced an uplift in traffic by 65 times and saw transaction uplift by up to nine times.To recognize the efforts of frontline and hospitality workers, Traveloka launched its #WalkTogether Against Covid 19 movement in partnership with The Social Kitchen. Through this initiative, Traveloka distributed plant-based meals to frontline workers at Changi Airport and healthcare workers in several hospitals in Singapore. Furthermore, working with the Corporate Alliance for Good, Traveloka also supported Singaporeans whose lives and livelihoods have been impacted by the pandemic, including local tourism businesses.

About Traveloka

Traveloka, Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, provides users access to discover and purchase a wide range of travel, local services, and financial services products. Traveloka's comprehensive product portfolio includes transport booking services such as flight tickets, bus, trains, car rental, airport transfer, as well as access to the largest accommodation inventory in Southeast Asia, including hotels, apartments, guest houses, homestays, resorts, and villas, making Traveloka a booking platform with the widest selection of accommodation and packages.



Traveloka is also a key player in the local services category, offering reservations for a wide range of local attractions, activities, wellness and beauty clinics, culinary directories as well as food delivery. Traveloka also offers financing, payment, and insurance products to help Southeast Asian consumers fulfill their lifestyle aspirations. Traveloka provides 24/7 customer service in local languages as well as more than 40 different local payment methods. Traveloka lifestyle superapp has been downloaded more than 100 million times, making it the most popular travel and lifestyle booking application in the Southeast Asian region.



For more information, please visit: https://www.traveloka.com/en-sg/



#Traveloka



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.