Russia-Ukraine War: What to know as Russians advance on Kyiv

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in... Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A woman from Ukraine hugs a child after arriving at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have d... A woman from Ukraine hugs a child after arriving at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

Ukrainan women try to contact with family members at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The ... Ukrainan women try to contact with family members at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in... Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Protesters supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New ... Protesters supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bridge damage in Stoyanka, a village west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite... This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows bridge damage in Stoyanka, a village west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Students gather around camp fire to warm themself at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The ... Students gather around camp fire to warm themself at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Refugees arrive at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee... Refugees arrive at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in... Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Police officer detains a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Protests against t... Police officer detains a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Monday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and some other Russian towns despite mass arrests. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows deployment of ground forces in Zdvyzhivka, north west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022... This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows deployment of ground forces in Zdvyzhivka, north west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the northern end of a convoy at the southeast of Ivankiv, north west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monda... This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the northern end of a convoy at the southeast of Ivankiv, north west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satel... This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the southern end of a convoy, east of Antonov airport, Ukraine, Monday Feb. 28, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, ... A pregnant woman and children sit on a bench in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Volunteers wait for refugees from the Ukraine arriving at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Feb. 24, 202... Volunteers wait for refugees from the Ukraine arriving at the main train station in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. On Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Slogan reads: 'Welcome, Informations For Refugees From Ukraine'. (AP Photo/Hannibal Hanschke)

People stand in line to withdraw money from an ATM of VTB Bank in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Ordinary Russians faced the prospect... People stand in line to withdraw money from an ATM of VTB Bank in downtown Moscow, Russia, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Refugees exit the border control after fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb... Refugees exit the border control after fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The European Union's commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson visited Romania's northern border crossing in Siret Monday where thousands of refugees are entering from neighboring Ukraine as they flee the conflict with Russia. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-Wes... People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Local residents attend an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Luka... Local residents attend an all-Ukrainian training campaign "Don't panic! Get ready!" close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in ... A young woman holds a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP ... An instructor, right, shows a grenade during a training of members of a Ukrainian far-right group train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Passengers wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main t... Passengers wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine and into the safety of Europe as the Russian invasion of that country continued. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest at Eleptheria, Liberty square in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Stree... Protesters hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest at Eleptheria, Liberty square in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has br... Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street... A view of Khreshchatyk, the main street, empty, due to curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People fleeing the conflict in neighboring Ukraine cross the border in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's... People fleeing the conflict in neighboring Ukraine cross the border in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

ADDS THAT THE PERSONNEL CARRIER IS RUSSIAN - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fightin... ADDS THAT THE PERSONNEL CARRIER IS RUSSIAN - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Protesters lie down on the ground during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28... Protesters lie down on the ground during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest ... Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukrain... A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

There was a tense calm Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but explosions and gunfire were heard in embattled cities in eastern Ukraine as Russia's invasion met unexpectedly stiff resistance.

The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day as a huge military convoy rumbled toward Kyiv. A Ukrainian delegation held talks Monday with Russian officials at the border with Belarus, though they ended with no agreements except to keep talking. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone with Putin, urging him to halt the offensive.

Meanwhile, Western sanctions triggered by the invasion sent the Russian ruble plummeting, leading ordinary Russians to line up at banks and ATMs. And Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer matches, including qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, pushing the country toward sports pariah status.

WHAT'S HAPPENING ON THE GROUND?

Kyiv's outgunned but determined troops slowed Russia’s advance and held onto the capital and other key cities — at least for the time being.

U.S. officials say they believe the invasion has been more difficult than the Kremlin envisioned, though that could change as Moscow adapts.

As talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations wrapped up near the Belarusian border, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv itself.

Russian troops have been advancing slowly on the capital city of 3 nearly million people. On Monday, a 17-mile (25-kilometer) convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was just 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of the capital, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company. Those images also captured signs of fighting outside Kyiv, including destroyed vehicles and a damaged bridge.

HOW ARE ORDINARY UKRAINIANS COPING?

Long lines formed outside Kyiv supermarkets Monday as residents were allowed out of bomb shelters and homes for the first time since a curfew was imposed Saturday. Some found food but others didn't.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have have sought safety at night in Kyiv's subway system and other makeshift shelters around the country, where parents try to calm their children's fears. Despite the shortages, lack of privacy and other challenges, Ukrainians were trying to put on a brave face.

“It’s much harder for soldiers at the front. It’s embarrassing to complain about the icy floor, drafts and terrible toilets,” said 74-year-old Irina, who sought safety in a Kyiv underground station and would not give her last name. Her grandson Anton is among those fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured in fighting in Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, where social media videos showed apartment buildings being shelled. However, they warned that the actual figures could be much higher.

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said her office had confirmed that 102 civilians, including seven children, have been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded in Ukraine since Thursday, though she cautioned the tally was likely a vast undercount.

IS THERE ANY CHANCE FOR DIPLOMACY?

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. The meeting ended with no immediate reports of agreements, but Mykhailo Podolyak, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said further talks could take place “in the near future.”

Before the meeting, Zelenskyy’s office said Ukraine would demand an immediate ceasefire.

While Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Putin’s adviser on culture — Vladimir Medinsky — an unlikely envoy for ending the war and a sign of how Moscow viewed the talks.

Medinsky said the sides “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He also said the talks would continue in the coming days on the Polish-Belarusian border.

Western officials believe Putin wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence. His comments Sunday raised fears that the invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war, whether by design or mistake.

On Monday afternoon, Macron spoke by phone with Putin for 90 minutes, according to the French presidency. It said that Putin expressed his “will to commit” to stopping all strikes against civilians and residential areas and to preserving civilian facilities. Macron asked him to end the military offensive in Ukraine and reaffirmed the need for an “immediate ceasefire.”

DOES UKRAINE WANT TO JOIN THE EUROPEAN UNION?

In a move sure to antagonize the Kremlin, Zelenskyy signed an application Monday asking that Ukraine be allowed to join the 27-nation European Union.

He posted photos online of himself signing the application, and his office said the paperwork was on its way to Brussels, where the EU is headquartered. The move was largely symbolic, as Ukraine is very far from reaching the EU's membership standards, and the bloc is expansion-weary and unlikely to take on new members anytime soon.

WHAT'S GOING ON WITH THE UNITED NATIONS?

The U.N.’s two major bodies — the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council — were holding separate meetings Monday. The Security Council gave a green light Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week.

Meanwhile, International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor said he plans to open an investigation “as rapidly as possible” into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. Prosecutor Karim Khan said the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but that he also intends to look into any new crimes by either side that might have been committed since the invasion started.

HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE FLED UKRAINE?

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations' High Commissioner for Refugees, tweeted that more than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia's invasion started on Thursday.

Shabia Mantoo, a UNHCR spokeswoman, said the growing count included 281,000 in Poland, more than 84,500 in Hungary, about 36,400 in Moldova, over 32,500 in Romania and about 30,000 in Slovakia. The rest were scattered in other countries, she said.

WHAT ABOUT THE ECONOMIC FALLOUT OF THE INVASION?

The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar on Monday after Western nations moved to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The ruble later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank. The Moscow stock exchange was closed all day.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting the Russian central bank and state investment funds. It said the move effectively immobilizes any assets of Russia's central bank in the United States or held by Americans.

The EU on Monday officially slapped sanctions on 26 more Russians, including oligarchs, senior officials and an energy insurance company, bringing the total of people targeted to 680. EU sanctions also target 53 Russian entities, which are usually organizations, agencies, banks or companies.

The president of neutral Switzerland said his country would adopt the EU's sanctions targeting Russians, including asset freezes, all but depriving well-heeled Russians of access to one of their favorite safe havens to park money.

In Russia, people have been flocking to banks and ATMs for days, seeking to exchange rubles for dollars or euros, with reports on social media of long lines and machines running out.

Economists and analysts said a sharp devaluation of the ruble would mean a drop in the standard of living for the average Russian. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the new sanctions as “heavy,” but argued Monday that “Russia has the necessary potential to compensate the damage.”

WHAT ARE WORLD SPORTS BODIES DOING ABOUT RUSSIA?

World soccer body FIFA and European soccer authority UEFA on Monday banned Russian national and clubs teams from their competitions “until further notice.” Russia’s men’s national team had been scheduled to play in World Cup qualifying playoffs in just three weeks.

The high-level punishment involving sports and politics — not seen for decades — came after the International Olympic Committee pushed dozens of sports governing bodies to exclude Russian and Belarus athletes and officials from international events. The IOC said this was needed to “protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants.”

Denying Russia a place on the international stage should deliver a financial and psychological blow to the country, along with tarnishing its image as an elite sports powerhouse.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the tensions between Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine