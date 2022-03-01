Ukraine talks yield no breakthrough as Russians close in

A peace mural showing a dove with a branch in Ukrainian colors by artist Justus Becker is painted on the wall of a house in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday... A peace mural showing a dove with a branch in Ukrainian colors by artist Justus Becker is painted on the wall of a house in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

A man cleans the floor of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its f... A man cleans the floor of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A woman from Ukraine hugs a child after arriving at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have d... A woman from Ukraine hugs a child after arriving at Nyugati station in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)

This photo provided by the French Army shows French soldiers leaving in a cargo plane as French troops arrive in Constanta, a Black Sea port, eastern ... This photo provided by the French Army shows French soldiers leaving in a cargo plane as French troops arrive in Constanta, a Black Sea port, eastern Romania, Monday, Feb.28 2022. France announced last Friday it will deploy 500 troops with armored vehicles as part of NATO forces to Romania after Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine. (French Army via AP)

Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault ... Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Patients admitted at the Okhmadet children's hospital sit at a basement used as a bomb shelter in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Ph... Patients admitted at the Okhmadet children's hospital sit at a basement used as a bomb shelter in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A child cries as people rush around after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 202... A child cries as people rush around after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A woman walks on a platform as people crowd to board a Lviv bound in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted ... A woman walks on a platform as people crowd to board a Lviv bound in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainians receive CPR training in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after... Ukrainians receive CPR training in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces put on increased alert, ratcheting up tensions yet further. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukrainian police rush a traveler to the railway station terminal during an airstrike alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gun... Ukrainian police rush a traveler to the railway station terminal during an airstrike alarm in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People struggle on stairways after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Expl... People struggle on stairways after a last minute change of the departure platform for a Lviv bound train in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A refugee child fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb. 28, 202... A refugee child fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sits in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The European Union's commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson visited Romania's northern border crossing in Siret Monday where thousands of refugees are entering from neighboring Ukraine as they flee the conflict with Russia. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Pro-Ukrainian people shout slogans as they hold up banners and wave Ukrainian flags during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul... Pro-Ukrainian people shout slogans as they hold up banners and wave Ukrainian flags during a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul, Turkey, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Members of the Ukrainian civil defense, one mimicking a guitar with his assault rifle, play a song while waiting to escort a fuel transport in Kyiv, U... Members of the Ukrainian civil defense, one mimicking a guitar with his assault rifle, play a song while waiting to escort a fuel transport in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine's border with Belarus. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

People stand in an underground parking used as a bomb shelter in a mall center in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. In makeshift shelters and und... People stand in an underground parking used as a bomb shelter in a mall center in Odesa, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. In makeshift shelters and underground railway platforms across Ukraine, families trying to protect the young and old and make conditions bearable amid the bullets, missiles and shells outside. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

People trying to flee Ukraine sleep inside a crowded Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on ... People trying to flee Ukraine sleep inside a crowded Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Kateryna Suharokova holds her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Ma... Kateryna Suharokova holds her newborn son Makar in the basement of a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. In makeshift shelters and underground railway platforms across Ukraine, families trying to protect the young and old and make conditions bearable amid the bullets, missiles and shells outside. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-Wes... People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A police officer stands guard at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since... A police officer stands guard at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that... Cars are stopped at a roadblock set by civil defensemen at a road leading to central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A woman holding the Ukrainian flag tilts her face towards the sun at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the Knesset, Israel's p... A woman holding the Ukrainian flag tilts her face towards the sun at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

A woman with her son admitted to oncology walks down the stairs to take shelter in a basement used as a bomb shelter, while the sirens sound announcin... A woman with her son admitted to oncology walks down the stairs to take shelter in a basement used as a bomb shelter, while the sirens sound announcing new attacks, at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Women care for their sick children at a basement, used as a bomb shelter, at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 2... Women care for their sick children at a basement, used as a bomb shelter, at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2... People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Newborn twin brothers sleep at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. ... Newborn twin brothers sleep at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

US soldiers walk at a local airport in Arlamow, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin ... US soldiers walk at a local airport in Arlamow, southeastern Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

An oncology patient rests on a coach in a basement being used as a bomb shelter as sirens sound announcing new attacks at the Okhmadet children's hosp... An oncology patient rests on a coach in a basement being used as a bomb shelter as sirens sound announcing new attacks at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

An elderly man waits for a train to Poland inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukr... An elderly man waits for a train to Poland inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A woman reacts to sirens sound announcing new attacks, outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin... A woman reacts to sirens sound announcing new attacks, outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Oncology patients hold up sheets of paper with the words "Stop War" at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in centra... Oncology patients hold up sheets of paper with the words "Stop War" at a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A woman holds her newborn baby inside a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28,... A woman holds her newborn baby inside a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Okhmadet children's hospital in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations met Monday on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Carnival revelers show signs for peace in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in Ukraine on Shrove Monday, Feb... Carnival revelers show signs for peace in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in Ukraine on Shrove Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The traditional carnival Rose Monday Parade in Cologne was cancelled due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Instead of the parade, the political carnival floats were placed in the city followed by a peace protest of revelers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Carnival revelers show signs against the war, reading "Stop Putler" in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in ... Carnival revelers show signs against the war, reading "Stop Putler" in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in Ukraine on Shrove Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The traditional carnival Rose Monday Parade in Cologne was cancelled due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Instead of the parade, the political carnival floats were placed in the city followed by a peace protest of revelers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A carnival reveler dressed in the colors of Ukraine is seen in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in Ukraine ... A carnival reveler dressed in the colors of Ukraine is seen in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march of tens of thousands against the war in Ukraine on Shrove Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The traditional carnival Rose Monday Parade in Cologne was cancelled due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Instead of the parade, the political carnival floats were placed in the city followed by a peace protest of revelers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, western Ukraine. Russia's military assau... Ukrainians and foreign residents wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, western Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in peace talks with Ukraine, speaks to the media in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022... Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in peace talks with Ukraine, speaks to the media in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for their first talks Monday. The meeting is taking place in Gomel region on the banks of the Pripyat River. (Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

The Ukrainian delegation leaves a Belarusian military helicopter upon their landing in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian and U... The Ukrainian delegation leaves a Belarusian military helicopter upon their landing in Gomel region, Belarus, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The Russian and Ukrainian delegations met for their first talks Monday. The meeting is taking place in Gomel region on the banks of the Pripyat River. (Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP)

People prepare for the night in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Su... People prepare for the night in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee age... Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive at the Medyka border crossing in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of t... A woman carries her child as she arrives at the Medyka border crossing after fleeing from the Ukraine, in Poland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than a half a million people had fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion on Thursday. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A woman stands underneath a giant representation of the Ukranian flag unfurled at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the Knesse... A woman stands underneath a giant representation of the Ukranian flag unfurled at a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine outside of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)

People lie on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday,... People lie on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2... People sleep in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine's border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

People sit on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday,... People sit on the floor in the improvised bomb shelter in a sports center, which can accommodate up to 2000 people, in Mariupol, Ukraine, late Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion began last week appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight, as Ukrainian and Russian delegations prepared to meet Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 on Ukraine’s border with Belarus. It's unclear what, if anything, those talks would yield. Terrified Ukrainian families huddled in shelters, basements or corridors, waiting to find out. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Katrina Repina from Pskov, Russia, and her daughter Zoey, join protesters at a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Santa Monica, ... Katrina Repina from Pskov, Russia, and her daughter Zoey, join protesters at a demonstration against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Protesters stage a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Yo... Protesters stage a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A large Ukrainian flag is carried through Toronto as thousands gather to show their support for the people of Ukraine following an invasion by Russia,... A large Ukrainian flag is carried through Toronto as thousands gather to show their support for the people of Ukraine following an invasion by Russia, in Toronto, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

A satirical carnival float depicts Russia's President Vladimir Putin playing with the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union on a square in Cologne, Germ... A satirical carnival float depicts Russia's President Vladimir Putin playing with the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union on a square in Cologne, Germany, during a peace march against the war in Ukraine on Shrove Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The traditional carnival Rose Monday Parade in Cologne was cancelled due to Russia's war in Ukraine. Instead of the parade, the political carnival floats were placed in the city followed by a peace protest of revelers. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-Wes... People wait in a queue outside a supermarket in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert following new crippling Western sanctions that forced his Central Bank to sharply raise its key rate Monday to save the ruble from collapse. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko speaks at the opening of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb.... Ukraine's ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko speaks at the opening of the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. The war in the Ukraine will the main topic of the UN Human Rights Council session. (Fabrice Coffrini/Keystone via AP, Pool)

People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on ... People trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A baby sleeps while people trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's ... A baby sleeps while people trying to flee Ukraine wait for trains inside Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian elderly woman eats a slice of bread inside a crowded Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military... A Ukrainian elderly woman eats a slice of bread inside a crowded Lviv railway station, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Russia's military assault on Ukraine has entered its fifth day, forcing hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and foreign residents to escape from war and seek refuge in neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A Ukrainian family waits for a train inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's m... A Ukrainian family waits for a train inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. Thousands of people massed at Lviv's main train station on Sunday, attempting to board trains that would take them out of Ukraine and into the safety of Europe as the Russian invasion of that country continued. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he leaves after visiting the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khruni... Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he leaves after visiting the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, await for transportation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. ... Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine, await for transportation at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)

A man walks on an empty street during a curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has b... A man walks on an empty street during a curfew in the central of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv as Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has br... Members of civil defense prepare Molotov cocktails in a yard in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Greek soldiers prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. The pla... Greek soldiers prepare a plane loaded with humanitarian aid at Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, on Sunday Feb. 27, 2022. The plane, bound for Poland, was being sent after Greece's government decided Sunday to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine defending their country against Russia's military offensive, as well as military equipment. NATO-member Greece has traditionally friendly ties with Russia but has strongly condemned the attack ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A protester holds up a placard during a protest in support of Ukraine, at Eleptheria, Liberty square in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022... A protester holds up a placard during a protest in support of Ukraine, at Eleptheria, Liberty square in central Nicosia, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

A convoy of military trucks parked in a street in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sund... A convoy of military trucks parked in a street in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists. (AP Photo)

A father hugs his daughter as the family reunite after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. S... A father hugs his daughter as the family reunite after fleeing conflict in Ukraine, at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. ... A girl catches snowflakes as she waits with others to board a train to Poland, at Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. The U.N. has estimated the conflict could produce as many as 4 million refugees. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrain... Ukrainian soldiers inspect a damaged military vehicle after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest ... Refugees from Ukraine arrive to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick ... People take part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine outside the White House in Washington, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 20... A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on a girl who was injured during shelling, at city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

ADDS THAT THE PERSONNEL CARRIER IS RUSSIAN - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fightin... ADDS THAT THE PERSONNEL CARRIER IS RUSSIAN - A Russian armored personnel carrier burns amid damaged and abandoned light utility vehicles after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russ... People take shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Protests against th... Police detain a demonstrator during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed on Sunday, with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns for the third straight day despite mass arrests. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Ky... In this photo taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The lifeless body of a girl killed during the shelling of a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine,... The lifeless body of a girl killed during the shelling of a residential area lies on a medical cart at the city hospital of Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

People walk down the bulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' ahead of a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. ... People walk down the bulevard 'Strasse des 17. Juni' ahead of a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukrain... A Ukrainian woman reacts after arriving at the Medyka border crossing, in Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Since Russia launched its offensive on Ukraine, more than 200,000 people have been forced to flee the country to bordering nations like Romania, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and the Czech Republic — in what the U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, said will have "devastating humanitarian consequences" on civilians. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

A damaged and burnt military vehicle is seen after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian force... A damaged and burnt military vehicle is seen after fighting in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The city authorities said that Ukrainian forces engaged in fighting with Russian troops that entered the country's second-largest city on Sunday. (AP Photo/Marienko Andrew)

Protesters lie down on the ground during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28... Protesters lie down on the ground during a rally against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the Russian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's sec... A women holds a child and a dog in a shelter inside a building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city and Russian troops squeezed strategic ports in the country's south as the prospect of peace talks remains uncertain. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Refugees from Ukraine rest after arriving to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's se... Refugees from Ukraine rest after arriving to the railway station in Przemysl, Poland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Street fighting broke out in Ukraine's second-largest city Sunday and Russian troops put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

A child says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in K... A child says goodbye to a relative looking out the window of a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for western Ukraine at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sund... A couple embrace prior to the woman boarding a train carriage leaving for western Ukraine, at the railway station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The U.N. refugee agency says nearly 120,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Ukrainian troops escort a man who they suspect is a Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troo... Ukrainian troops escort a man who they suspect is a Russian agent in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Ukrainian authorities say that Russian troops have entered Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv and fighting is underway in the streets. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Medics perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during shelling in a residential area in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. ... Medics perform CPR on a girl at the city hospital of Mariupol, who was injured during shelling in a residential area in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. The girl did not survive. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

An armored vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2... An armored vehicle rolls outside Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, in eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. Fighting also raged in two eastern territories controlled by pro-Russia separatists. (AP Photo)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

Five days into Russia's invasion, the Kremlin again raised the specter of nuclear war, while an embattled Ukraine moved to solidify its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union — a largely symbolic move unlikely to sit well with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long accused the U.S. of trying to pull Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit.

A top Putin aide and head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that the talks lasted nearly five hours and that the envoys “found certain points on which common positions could be foreseen.” He said they agreed to continue the discussions in the coming days.

As the talks wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv, though few details were immediately known. Russian troops, while attacking on multiple fronts, continued to advance slowly on the capital city of nearly 3 million people.

A 17-mile (25-kilometer) convoy consisting of hundreds of armored vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was 17 miles (25 kilometers) from the center of Kyiv, according to satellite imagery from the Maxar company.

People in Kyiv lined up for groceries after the end of a weekend curfew, standing beneath a building with a gaping hole blown in its side.

Messages aimed at the advancing Russian soldiers popped up on billboards, bus stops and electronic traffic signs across the capital. Some used profanity to encourage Russians to leave. Others appealed to their humanity.

“Russian soldier — Stop! Remember your family. Go home with a clean conscience,” one read.

Fighting raged in other towns and cities scattered across the country. The strategic port city of Mariupol, on the Sea of Azov, is “hanging on,” said Zelenskyy adviser Oleksiy Arestovich. An oil depot was reported bombed in the eastern city of Sumy.

Video from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, showed residential areas being shelled, with apartment buildings shaken by repeated, powerful blasts. Flashes of fire could be seen along with gray plumes of smoke.

Footage released by the government from Kharkiv depicted what appeared to be a home with water gushing from a pierced ceiling. On the floor lay what looked like an undetonated projectile.

Authorities in Kharkiv said at least seven people had been killed and dozens injured. They warned that casualties could be far higher.

“They wanted to have a blitzkrieg, but it failed, so they act this way,” said 83-year-old Valentin Petrovich, who watched the shelling from his downtown apartment and gave just his first name and his Russian-style middle name out of fear for his safety.

The Russian military has denied targeting residential areas despite abundant evidence of shelling of homes, schools and hospitals

In the resort town of Berdyansk, on the Azov Sea, dozens of protesters chanted angrily in the main square against their Russian occupiers, who captured the town Sunday. They described the soldiers as exhausted young conscripts.

“Frightened kids, frightened looks. They want to eat,” Konstantin Maloletka, who runs a small shop, said by telephone. He said the soldiers went into a supermarket and grabbed canned meat, vodka and cigarettes.

"They ate right in the store,” he said. “It looked like they haven’t been fed in recent days.”

As the invasion dragged on slower than many in the West expected, with the outgunned Ukrainians mounting stiff resistance, the Kremlin reported that its land, air and sea nuclear forces had been put on high alert following Putin’s weekend order. Stepping up his rhetoric, Putin denounced the U.S. and its allies as an “empire of lies.”

For many, the nuclear high alert stirred up memories of the Cold War, and fears that the West could be drawn into direct conflict with Russia. But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States had yet to see any appreciable change in Russia’s nuclear posture.

As far-reaching Western sanctions on Russian banks and other institutions took hold, the ruble plummeted, and Russia’s Central Bank scrambled to shore it up, as did Putin, signing a decree restricting foreign currency.

But that did little to calm Russian fears. In Moscow, people lined up to withdraw cash as sanctions drove up prices and threatened to reduce the standard of living for millions of ordinary Russians.

In yet another blow to Russia's economy, the oil giant Shell said it is pulling out of the country because of the invasion, announcing it will withdraw from its joint ventures with state-owned gas company Gazprom and other entities and end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Russia and Europe.

The economic sanctions, ordered by the U.S. and other allies, were just one contributor to Russia's growing status as a pariah country. Russian airliners are now banned from European airspace, Russian media is restricted in some countries, and some high-tech products can no longer be exported to the country. On Monday, in a major blow to a soccer-mad nation, Russian teams were suspended from all international soccer.

Across Ukraine, meanwhile, terrified families huddled overnight in shelters, basements or corridors.

“I sit and pray for these negotiations to end successfully, so that they reach an agreement to end the slaughter,” said Alexandra Mikhailova, weeping as she clutched her cat in a makeshift shelter in Mariupol. Around her, parents tried to console children and keep them warm.

The U.N. human rights chief said at least 102 civilians have been killed and hundreds wounded in more than four days of fighting — warning that figure is probably a vast undercount — and Ukraine’s president said at least 16 children were among the dead.

More than a half-million people have fled the country since the invasion, another U.N. official said, many of them going to Poland, Romania and Hungary.

Among the refugees in Hungary was Maria Pavlushko, 24, an information technology project manager from a city west of Kyiv. She said her father stayed behind to fight the Russians.

“I am proud about him,” she said, adding that many of her friends were planning to fight too.

In Poland, Natalia Pivniuk, a young Ukrainian refugee from the western city of Lviv, described people crowding and pushing to get on the train out of Ukraine, which she said was “very scary and dangerous physically."

“People are under stress ... and when people are scared they become egoist and forget about everything,” she said.

The negotiators at Monday's talks met at a long table with the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag on one side and the Russian tricolor on the other.

But while Ukraine sent its defense minister and other top officials, the Russian delegation was led by Putin’s adviser on culture — an unlikely envoy for ending a war and perhaps a sign of how seriously Moscow took the talks.

It wasn’t immediately clear what Putin is seeking in the talks, or from the war itself, though Western officials believe he wants to overthrow Ukraine’s government and replace it with a regime of his own, reviving Moscow’s Cold War-era influence.

Also, the 193-nation U.N. General Assembly opened its first emergency session in decades, with Assembly President Abdulla Shahid calling for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine and "a full return to diplomacy and dialogue.”

In a war being waged both on the ground and online, cyberattacks hit Ukrainian embassies around the world, and Russian media.

At this stage, Ukraine is many years away from reaching the standards for achieving EU membership. Any addition to the 27-nation bloc must be approved unanimously by its members, and Ukraine's deep-seated corruption could make it hard for the country to win acceptance.

Still, in an interview with Euronews on Sunday, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “We want them in the European Union.”

___

Isachenkov and Litvinova reported from Moscow. Robert Burns in Washington; Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman and Andrew Drake in Kyiv; Lorne Cook in Brussels; and other AP journalists from around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine