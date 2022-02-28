Alexa
Bangladesh wins toss and bats in third ODI vs Afghanistan

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 13:23
CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and chose to bat first in the third and final one-day international against Afghanistan on Monday.

Bangladesh, which won the first two matches to clinch the series, remained unchanged.

Afghanistan made one change, bringing in batting allrounder Gulbadin Naib in place of pace bowler Fareed Ahmad.

Bangladesh moved to the top of ICC ODI Super League with 100 points after winning the first two matches.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooq.

Updated : 2022-03-01 06:04 GMT+08:00

