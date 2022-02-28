Taiwan reports 9 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 28) announced 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which nine are local and 47 imported.

They include 27 males and 20 females ranging in age from under five to 80. Six arrived from the U.S., three from Vietnam, and one each from Germany, Singapore, Indonesia, Canada, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Mexico.

The origins of the other 30 imported cases are still under investigation.

The imported cases arrived between Feb. 12 and Sunday (Feb. 27), and 35 were detected upon landing in Taiwan.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include three males and six females between under five and 70 years old.

Taiwan has so far recorded 20,489 cases of COVID-19, including 5,000 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.