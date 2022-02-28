Taiwan’s MSI wins laptop award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Micro-Star International Co. (MSI) has been selected by PCMag readers as having the best laptops of 2022.

This marks the company’s second straight Readers’ Choice Award, according to PCMag. This year was also significant because it was the first time a Windows laptop brand did not have to share the honor with Apple, which had won or shared it every year for over 10 years, the report said.

MSI has earned four Readers’ Choice Awards in the last seven years, including this latest one, for satisfaction with its latptops.

The Taiwanese company, which is best known for its gaming computers, scored an overall satisfaction rating of 9.5 out of 10. PCMag said this was the highest overall rating ever for a laptop brand.

The company also scored well on reliability and screen/display quality with ratings of 9.6 in each category and 9.4s for likelihood to recommend and for tech support, PCMag said. MSI also recorded a score of 9.2 for value.

Other Taiwanese computer makers to make it onto the Readers’ Choice top seven laptops were Acer at number three and Asus at number six.