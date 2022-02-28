Air Force detects Chinese weather balloons flying over Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multiple Chinese weather balloons have been detected over Taiwan since the Lunar New Year, the military said on Sunday (Feb. 27).

The Taiwan Air Force said the balloons were observed flying over northern and central Taiwan and continuing eastward at an altitude of about 3,048 meters. There have been four waves of balloons so far, the Liberty Times reported.

The Air Force said it believes the balloons may have been launched by the People's Liberation Army’s Rocket Force.

Former Air Force Deputy Commander Chang Yen-ting (張延廷) pointed out that balloons can collect information about atmospheric changes. It is not easy for the military to intercept and shoot them down, he said, adding that effective countermeasures need to be discussed by relevant units.