List of winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards

Lee Jung-Jae reacts in the audience as he is announced the winner for the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Squ... Lee Jung-Jae reacts in the audience as he is announced the winner for the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Squid Game" at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)