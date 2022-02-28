22 Taiwanese make it out of Ukraine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eighteen Taiwanese who previously lived in Ukraine have safely made it to Poland and four have arrived in Slovakia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Sunday (Feb. 27).

The ministry said it had arranged transportation to Poland for 18 Taiwanese. They arrived at approximately 8:00 p.m. Taipei time on Feb. 26, according to a MOFA press release.

At a local restaurant, the Taiwanese were provided with meals served by Bob Chen (陳龍錦), head of the Taiwan Economic and Cultural Office in Poland. Chen expressed concern for their well-being on behalf of the Taiwanese government.

After eating and freshening up, the group boarded another bus to Warsaw, where they made their own travel arrangements to return home or make their way to other safe areas in the region. Additionally, four Taiwanese safely arrived in Slovakia on Sunday morning with the help of the director of the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv, the Taiwan representative office in Slovakia, and the Slovakian government.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has issued 11 statements discouraging nationals from traveling to Ukraine since Feb. 12. It recommended Taiwanese in Ukraine leave the country as soon as possible. The representative office in Russia, the Taiwan Trade Center in Kyiv, and Taiwan missions in neighboring countries are all working closely to keep in touch with Taiwanese living in Ukraine, providing up-to-date information and advice to ensure their safety, MOFA said.

If Taiwanese living in Ukraine have an emergency or need help, they can call the representative office in Warsaw at +48-668-027-574. To contact the representative office in Moscow, they can dial +7-969-008-6111. Those who are already in Lviv can contact the Taiwan Trade Center, Kyiv.