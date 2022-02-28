Chicharito scores in 90th to lift Galaxy past NYCFC, 1-0

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, right, heads the ball as New York City FC's Nicolas Acevedo watches during the second half of an MLS soccer mat... Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, right, heads the ball as New York City FC's Nicolas Acevedo watches during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, shoots against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond during the second half of an MLS soccer matc... New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos, left, shoots against Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, right, looks to shoot as he is defended by New York City FC's Maxime Chanot during the second half of an MLS so... Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, right, looks to shoot as he is defended by New York City FC's Maxime Chanot during the second half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Galaxy's Nick DePuy, left, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos watch a header by Castellanos during the first half of an MLS socce... Los Angeles Galaxy's Nick DePuy, left, and New York City FC's Valentin Castellanos watch a header by Castellanos during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, right, falls to the ground while pressuring Los Angeles Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson during the first half of a... New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, right, falls to the ground while pressuring Los Angeles Galaxy's Rayan Raveloson during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunda... Soccer fans observe a moment of silence in support of Ukraine before an MLS soccer match between the Los Angeles Galaxy and the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York City FC's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sun... New York City FC's Malte Amundsen, left, heads the ball against Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York City FC's Talles Magno, front, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Julian Araujo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday,... New York City FC's Talles Magno, front, and Los Angeles Galaxy's Julian Araujo fight for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, left, dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards during the first half of an MLS soccer mat... New York City FC's Gudmundur Thorarinsson, left, dribbles the ball past Los Angeles Galaxy's Raheem Edwards during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, left, is defended by New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, ... Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez, left, is defended by New York City FC's Alexander Callens during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez dribbles the ball toward the net to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York Cit... Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez dribbles the ball toward the net to score during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, ... Los Angeles Galaxy's Javier Hernandez celebrates his goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the New York City FC Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez scored in the 90th minute to give the LA Galaxy a 1-0 victory over defending MLS Cup champion New York City FC on Sunday in the regular-season opener for both teams.

“I am very glad and happy that my goal helped the team,” Hernandez said. “Our team put in a lot of effort. We had a clean sheet and we grinded hard.”

The Galaxy had quality chances against NYCFC, but weren't able to put one in the net until late in the game. Raheem Edwards regained possession just outside of the box and sent an entry pass into Hernandez, who got a short run up the left side, juked defender Maxime Chanot and sent a right-footed shot from 7 yards out past goalkeeper Sean Johnson.

It is the second straight year the Mexican striker has scored in the Galaxy’s opener. He had a pair of goals in their 3-2 win over Inter Miami last year.

“I thought I had an opportunity to my left. I thought the defender was going to dive and stop. and I had an opening,” Hernandez said. “We played against the best team in MLS last season and won last minute. The feelings and sensations are pretty positive.”

It is the first time in 12 matches — including the regular season, playoffs and CONCACAF Champions league — New York City FC has dropped a match.

Valentin Castellanos, last season's leading scorer in MLS with 19 goals, wasn't able to get any quality scoring chances. He had two shots, but both were not on goal.

NYCFC had a chance to even it in the 93rd minute, but Heber was wide right on a shot near the goal.

“It was difficult to move the ball as quick as we wanted,” coach Ronny Deila said. “Overall the performance was good but we need to be more accurate with the ball to open things up even more. In the end we were disappointed.”

Johnson had five saves for NYCFC and Jonathan Bond made one save for the Galaxy. LA had a 15-9 edge in total shots.

Hernandez was tied for third in MLS with 17 goals last season, but his main objective this season is to get the Galaxy back into the postseason for the first time since 2019. LA just missed out on the playoffs last year with a draw on the final day of the regular season.

“It was a challenging game. Both teams were at a little bit of a stalemate with chances,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “For us to win a tough game against a tough team like NYCFC is a huge statement.”

Both teams are on the road Saturday. NYCFC travels to Vancouver and the Galaxy will be the first home opponent for Charlotte FC.

