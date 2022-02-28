Alexa
Sloan leads East Tennessee State over UNC Greensboro 73-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 07:45
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Sloan had 19 points to propel East Tennessee State to a 73-69 victory over UNC Greensboro 73-69 on Sunday. J

ordan King and Mohab Yasser added 15 points each for the Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kobe Langley scored a career-high 21 points for the Spartans (17-13, 9-9). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 80-76 on Jan. 26.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-01 05:59 GMT+08:00

