Sloan leads East Tennessee State over UNC Greensboro 73-69

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — David Sloan had 19 points to propel East Tennessee State to a 73-69 victory over UNC Greensboro 73-69 on Sunday. J

ordan King and Mohab Yasser added 15 points each for the Buccaneers (15-16, 7-11 Southern Conference). Ty Brewer pitched in with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Kobe Langley scored a career-high 21 points for the Spartans (17-13, 9-9). Keyshaun Langley added 11 points. Mohammed Abdulsalam had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Buccaneers evened the season series against the Spartans. UNC Greensboro defeated East Tennessee State 80-76 on Jan. 26.

