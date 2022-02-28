Pato, Gallese lead Orlando City past CF Montreal in opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alexandre Pato had a go-ahead goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 2-0 victory over CF Montreal in a Major League Soccer opener on Sunday.

Pato’s first MLS goal came in the 49th minute and put Orlando up 1-0. Ruan had an assist on the goal. Benji Michel added a goal 10 minutes later to cap the scoring.

The Impact outshot Orlando 10-8, with five shots on goal to three for Orlando.

Sebastian Breza saved one of the three shots he faced for Montreal.

