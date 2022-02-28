Alexa
Dunn carries Temple over Tulane 75-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 06:37
Dunn carries Temple over Tulane 75-70

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Damian Dunn scored 19 points and Jahlil White added a double-double to help Temple get past Tulane 75-70 on Sunday.

White finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (16-10, 9-6 Amterican Athletic Conference), who have won five straight at home. Tai Strickland and Zach Hicks added 15 points each. Hicks added eight rebounds.

Jaylen Forbes had 19 points for the Green Wave (12-13, 9-7). Jalen Cook added 14 points. Kevin Cross had 13 points and eight rebounds.

The Owls evened the season series against the Green Wave. Tulane defeated Temple 92-83 on Feb. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:43 GMT+08:00

"