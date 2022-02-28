Alexa
Rogers scores 26 to lead Siena past Monmouth 70-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 05:56
Rogers scores 26 to lead Siena past Monmouth 70-59

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Rogers had 26 points as Siena beat Monmouth 70-59 on Sunday.

Nick Hopkins had 12 points for Siena (15-11, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Anthony Gaines added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jackson Stormo had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 15 points for the Hawks (18-11, 10-8). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added 12 points. Nikkei Rutty had 11 rebounds.

The Saints leveled the season series against the Hawks. Monmouth defeated Siena 71-59 last Tuesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:41 GMT+08:00

