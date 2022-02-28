Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

|Sporting Kansas City
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|—
|3
First Half_1, Atlanta, Araujo, 1 (Martínez), 20th minute; 2, Atlanta, Dwyer, 1 (Martínez), 45th+3.
Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 1, 85th; 4, Atlanta, Wiley, 1 (Moreno), 89th.
Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Dylan Castanheira, Bobby Shuttleworth.
Yellow Cards_Robinson, Atlanta, 3rd; Alonso, Atlanta, 11th; Gutman, Atlanta, 22nd; Mauri, Sporting Kansas City, 58th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 79th.
Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Adam Wienckowski, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.
___
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Logan Ndenbe, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 66th), Oriol Rosell (Jose Mauri, 51st, Marinos Tzionis, 77th), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.
Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Miles Robinson; Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Marcelino Moreno, 76th); Luiz Araujo (Dom Dwyer, 26th), Josef Martínez (Caleb Wiley, 75th), Tyler Wolff (Brooks Lennon, 64th).