Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 06:15
Atlanta 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 1
Atlanta 2 1 3

First Half_1, Atlanta, Araujo, 1 (Martínez), 20th minute; 2, Atlanta, Dwyer, 1 (Martínez), 45th+3.

Second Half_3, Sporting Kansas City, Salloi, 1, 85th; 4, Atlanta, Wiley, 1 (Moreno), 89th.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Dylan Castanheira, Bobby Shuttleworth.

Yellow Cards_Robinson, Atlanta, 3rd; Alonso, Atlanta, 11th; Gutman, Atlanta, 22nd; Mauri, Sporting Kansas City, 58th; Fontas, Sporting Kansas City, 79th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Kieso, Adam Wienckowski, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Pierre-Luc Lauziere.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Logan Ndenbe, Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza (Felipe Hernandez, 66th), Oriol Rosell (Jose Mauri, 51st, Marinos Tzionis, 77th), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton.

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Campbell, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez, Miles Robinson; Osvaldo Alonso, Matheus Rossetto, Amar Sejdic (Marcelino Moreno, 76th); Luiz Araujo (Dom Dwyer, 26th), Josef Martínez (Caleb Wiley, 75th), Tyler Wolff (Brooks Lennon, 64th).

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"