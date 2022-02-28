Oduro carries George Mason over George Washington 69-62

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Josh Oduro had 27 points and 14 rebounds as George Mason defeated George Washington 69-62 on Sunday.

D'Shawn Schwartz had 19 points and eight rebounds for George Mason (14-13, 7-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Davonte Gaines added eight rebounds.

Joe Bamisile had 18 points for the Colonials (11-16, 7-8). James Bishop added 16 points. Brayon Freeman had 12 points.

The Patriots evened the season series against the Colonials. George Washington defeated George Mason 77-76 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com