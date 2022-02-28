Staiti leads No. 25 Georgia women to 67-58 win over A&M

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 14 of her 17 points in the second half, including 10 in the pivotal third, to lead No. 25 Georgia to a 67-58 win over Texas A&M on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

The Bulldogs trailed 34-33 before Staiti hit back-to-back baskets to put them on top for good midway through the third quarter. She added another inside basket that capped an 8-0 run to close the quarter with a 48-37 lead.

Que Morrison scored half of her 14 points in the fourth quarter for Georgia (20-8, 8-7 Southeastern Conference), which holds the sixth-seed in next week's league tournament. The Aggies got within five but Morrison had four in an 8-0 run to wrap it up.

Morrison matched Cori Chambers' school record, appearing in her 135th game. Staiti, who also had 10 rebounds, has played in 148 games but the first 35 for the Georgia native came at Maryland.

Aaliyah Patty scored 15 points for the Aggies (14-14, 4-12), who lost their last five regular-season games under retiring veteran coach Gary Blair.

Texas A&M, seeded 13th, faces 12th-seeded Vanderbilt in a Wednesday SEC opener. That could be the last game for Blair, who has coached for 50 years, the last 19 at the school that last week renamed its home court to Gary Blair Court. His 444 wins are the most in school history, men or women, and the Aggies won the 2011 NCAA Tournament.

Both teams shot below 38% but Georgia was 20 of 28 from the foul line while the Aggies were 6 of 8.

