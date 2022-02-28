Alexa
Orlando City 2, Montreal 0

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 04:22
Montreal 0 0 0
Orlando City 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Orlando City, Pato, 1 (Ruan), 49th minute; 2, Orlando City, Michel, 1 (Pereyra), 59th.

Goalies_Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Orlando City, 56th; Jansson, Orlando City, 67th; Moutinho, Orlando City, 85th; Wanyama, Montreal, 87th; Waterman, Montreal, 90th+4; Torres, Montreal, 90th+6.

Red Cards_Quioto, Montreal, 67th.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson, Andrew Bigelow, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Alyssa Nichols.

___

Lineups

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zorhan Bassong (Mathieu Choiniere, 64th), Gabriele Corbo (Kei Kamara, 73rd), Alistair Johnston, Kamal Miller, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone (Rida Zouhir, 61st), Djordje Mihailovic (Lassi Lappalainen, 73rd), Matko Miljevic (Joaquin Torres, 61st), Victor Wanyama; Romell Quioto.

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Joao Moutinho, Ruan; Cesar Araujo, Andres Perea (Junior Urso, 46th), Mauricio Pereyra (Jhegson Mendez, 76th), Facundo Torres (Rodrigo Schlegel, 83rd); Benji Michel (Ercan Kara, 69th), Alexandre Pato (Silvester Van der Water, 76th).

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:39 GMT+08:00

