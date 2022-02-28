Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

MATCHDAY: Atalanta, Granada looking to end miserable streaks

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/28 04:51
MATCHDAY: Atalanta, Granada looking to end miserable streaks

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ITALY

Atalanta is looking to end a miserable run of results and reignite its bid for another top-four finish in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side has only won one of its last eight league matches in a streak stretching back to December and has slipped six points below fourth-place Juventus. Gasperini will not be on the touchline for the match against relegation-threatened Sampdoria after he was sent off for insulting the referee during last week’s 1-0 loss at Fiorentina. Samp has won two of its four matches since Marco Giampaolo took over as coach and is four points above the drop zone.

SPAIN

Granada hosts Cádiz hoping to end a five-match losing streak in the Spanish league. It was outscored 13-3 during that streak, and its last win came last year against defending champion Atlético Madrid, eight matches ago. The poor run left Granada three points above the relegation zone. Second-to-last Cádiz is winless in four straight games in all competitions. But it has lost only one of its five league games since coach Sergio González took over.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"