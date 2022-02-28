Luca de la Torre scores 1st goal of season for Heracles

Honduras midfielder Juan Delgado (6) controls the ball in front U.S. midfielder Luca de La Torre (17) during the second half of a FIFA World Cup quali... Honduras midfielder Juan Delgado (6) controls the ball in front U.S. midfielder Luca de La Torre (17) during the second half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

American midfielder Luca de la Torre scored his first goal of the season, helping Heracles beat Zwolle 2-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

De la Torre, a 23-year-old from San Diego, put Heracles ahead in the 19th minute Saturday when he chipped the ball over goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou with a right-foot shot from 23 yards.

De la Torre's only other goal for Heracles was against Zwolle last March 7.

He has made five appearances for the U.S.

