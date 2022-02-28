AP PHOTOS: Citizen soldiers train to repel Russian troops

Newly married couple Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day af... Newly married couple Yarina Arieva and Svyatoslav Fursinb, left, pose for photo after they joined the ranks of the city territorial defense the day after they got married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak)