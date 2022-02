DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland has beaten Italy 57-6 in Six Nations rugby at Lansdowne Road.

___

Ireland 57 (Michael Lowry 2, James Lowe 2, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson-Park, Peter O'Mahony, Ryan Baird, Kieran Treadwell tries; Carbery 2 conversions, Jonathan Sexton 4 conversions), Italy 6 (Edoardo Padovani penalty, Paolo Garbisi penalty). HT: 24-6