Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 01:09
8 people hurt in San Francisco apartment building fire

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Firefighters in San Francisco rescued 15 people and seven cats and dogs as flames ripped through an apartment building, officials said. Eight people suffered injuries in Saturday's blaze and four of them were hospitalized.

The fire burned on the third and fourth floors of the building in the city's South of Market neighborhood, the fire department said.

Fifteen apartments in the building were impacted, fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter told SF Gate.

The injured people were expected to recover and the rescued pets were all right, officials said.

“Everyone and every pet will be okay,” the fire department said on Twitter.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"