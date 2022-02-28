6N: One red card costs Italy two players in loss to Ireland

Italy's Epalahame Faiva, left, is shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia, right, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Irel... Italy's Epalahame Faiva, left, is shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia, right, during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Italy's Epalahame Faiva, right, walks out of the field of play after being shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia during the Six Natio... Italy's Epalahame Faiva, right, walks out of the field of play after being shown a red card by referee Nika Amashukeli of Georgia during the Six Nations rugby union match between Ireland and Italy at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

DUBLIN (AP) — Italy accepted the unfortunate consequences of one red card costing it two players in the Six Nations defeat to Ireland on Sunday at Lansdowne Road.

Hooker Hame Faiva's sending off in the 19th minute for a reckless high tackle on opposite Dan Sheehan had a severe knock-on effect.

Italy had no more hookers, forcing uncontested scrums, because Faiva had already replaced starting hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi, who went off with a suspected broken left arm. The laws punish teams that have no more specialist front-rowers for scrums by forcing them to lose one more player.

After Faiva departed in tears, reserve prop Ivan Nemer was brought in to hold up the front row, and Pierre Bruno — way out on the wing — was taken off to accommodate him. Then No. 8 Toa Halafihi was told to leave as the Italy player punished for uncontested scrums.

The saga was generally received by pundits with sympathy for the Italians and sorrow for the match being ruined as a contest. Ireland led 7-3 at the time and won 57-6.

"It was a situation beyond our control, we couldn't do anything about it,” Italy coach Kieran Crowley said.

Captain Michele Lamaro couldn't believe on the field what referee Nika Amashukeli was ruling about a second man having to leave, and said afterward, "We were penalized by the regulation. Against the Irish attack we already knew it would be a difficult afternoon, but it became really hard. (Losing two men) completely changed the scenario we had prepared for.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said the situation was as strange for them as it was for Italy.

“We know why the law came in; there was a game that went on for over 100 minutes (in 2017, France and Wales had front-row issues),” he said. “As a sport, we changed the rule to prevent that happening again and I suppose it takes a game like today's for us to have another look at it properly.”

Farrell believed the uncontested scrums helped undermanned Italy, as the forwards were not tired from the engagement and had extra energy to line up in defense.

As for the red card, Lamaro said he respected the ref's decision.

Faiva became the fourth Italian to be sent off in the Six Nations after Walter Cristofoletto (2000 vs. France), Alessandro Troncon (2001 vs. Ireland) and Michele Rizzo (2014 vs. France).

Italy played for 56 minutes with 13 men, and the last seven with 12 after replacement back-rower Braam Steyn was yellow-carded for batting the ball out deliberately.

Lamaro was downhearted by the result but proud of the effort on the field.

"I can’t blame the boys for the attitude, for the fight, for never giving in mentally, in the worst possible conditions.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports