THROUGH FEBRUARY 26
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|1996
|65
|1.95
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|39
|2.03
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1354
|46
|2.04
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|75
|2.06
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|41
|2425
|86
|2.13
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|51
|2.26
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2420
|92
|2.28
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|43
|2527
|98
|2.33
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|82
|2.44
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|13
|687
|28
|2.45
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|37
|2098
|86
|2.46
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2606
|107
|2.46
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|92
|2.55
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|30
|1786
|76
|2.55
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|104
|2.61
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|10
|550
|24
|2.62
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|37
|2146
|94
|2.63
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|22
|1315
|58
|2.65
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2420
|28
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|28
|7
|2
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|43
|2527
|26
|11
|6
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|37
|2146
|26
|6
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|37
|2098
|26
|6
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2606
|25
|16
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|1996
|25
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|41
|2425
|24
|11
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|23
|8
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|22
|16
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|31
|1813
|19
|11
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|18
|13
|1
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|29
|1687
|18
|8
|2
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2606
|17
|19
|8
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|31
|1682
|17
|9
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|27
|1566
|17
|8
|1
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|38
|2241
|16
|14
|8
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|16
|18
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|16
|11
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|16
|6
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|1996
|65
|1028
|.941
|25
|6
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|39
|560
|.935
|13
|3
|2
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|75
|974
|.929
|28
|7
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1354
|46
|572
|.926
|12
|7
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|41
|2425
|86
|1068
|.925
|24
|11
|5
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2606
|107
|1289
|.923
|25
|16
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|17
|901
|40
|471
|.922
|8
|5
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|25
|1356
|51
|598
|.921
|16
|6
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2420
|92
|1075
|.921
|28
|8
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|43
|2527
|98
|1140
|.921
|26
|11
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|82
|944
|.920
|16
|11
|7
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|18
|1063
|47
|540
|.920
|5
|10
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|37
|2098
|86
|984
|.920
|26
|6
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|41
|2387
|104
|1156
|.917
|22
|16
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|92
|1022
|.917
|23
|8
|4
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|24
|1245
|58
|640
|.917
|11
|8
|2
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|21
|1168
|52
|573
|.917
|12
|5
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|37
|2146
|94
|1013
|.915
|26
|6
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|558
|.915
|10
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|41
|2425
|8
|24
|11
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|43
|2527
|4
|26
|11
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|4
|16
|18
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|38
|2168
|4
|23
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|34
|2015
|4
|16
|11
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|44
|2606
|3
|17
|19
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|37
|2184
|3
|28
|7
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|37
|2098
|3
|26
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|34
|1996
|3
|25
|6
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|31
|1682
|3
|17
|9
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|44
|2606
|2
|25
|16
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2420
|2
|28
|8
|4
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|30
|1786
|2
|14
|10
|6
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|23
|1354
|2
|12
|7
|3
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|20
|1154
|2
|13
|3
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|17
|901
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|13
|681
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|12
|650
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|11
|622
|2
|9
|2
|0