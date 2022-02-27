All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 50 28 15 5 2 63 161 153 Providence 44 24 14 3 3 54 137 117 Hartford 47 25 16 4 2 56 139 136 Hershey 50 26 18 3 3 58 151 139 Charlotte 50 26 21 3 0 55 168 153 WB/Scranton 50 23 21 2 4 52 131 151 Lehigh Valley 48 18 20 7 3 46 127 149 Bridgeport 51 19 23 5 4 47 138 157

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 46 30 11 5 0 65 163 126 Toronto 42 24 14 3 1 52 147 138 Laval 42 23 16 3 0 49 141 140 Rochester 49 25 19 3 2 55 162 174 Belleville 44 23 21 0 0 46 137 136 Syracuse 47 21 19 6 1 49 136 149 Cleveland 47 17 21 6 3 43 128 158

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 47 30 10 4 3 67 157 120 Manitoba 46 26 17 2 1 55 134 128 Milwaukee 52 26 21 3 2 57 155 156 Rockford 45 22 19 3 1 48 130 138 Grand Rapids 49 22 20 5 2 51 134 147 Iowa 48 21 21 4 2 48 135 140 Texas 45 17 19 5 4 43 138 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 42 30 8 3 1 64 150 107 Ontario 44 28 10 3 3 62 179 139 Bakersfield 43 22 12 4 5 53 143 130 Colorado 47 25 16 3 3 56 154 135 Henderson 44 23 18 2 1 49 133 131 Abbotsford 42 21 17 3 1 46 139 126 San Diego 42 18 22 2 0 38 121 136 Tucson 43 17 23 2 1 37 119 168 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland 2, Lehigh Valley 1

Toronto 4, Rochester 0

Belleville 4, Laval 3

Chicago 5, Manitoba 1

San Diego 4, Henderson 0

Colorado 4, Milwaukee 1

Grand Rapids 4, Bakersfield 3

Hartford 5, Providence 2

Rockford 7, Texas 4

Syracuse 6, Utica 3

WB/Scranton 5, Bridgeport 3

Springfield 4, Charlotte 2

Tucson 6, Ontario 5

Sunday's Games

Bridgeport 5, Charlotte 3

Providence 6, Hartford 3

WB/Scranton 4, Syracuse 3

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.

Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Charlotte at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Providence at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Tucson at Ontario, 10 p.m.