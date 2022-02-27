Alexa
SPHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 23:09
SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 44 32 8 2 2 68 166 104
Huntsville 42 31 9 1 1 66 139 90
Peoria 41 28 6 3 4 63 145 88
Quad City 43 25 10 4 4 58 144 117
Fayetteville 41 28 12 1 0 57 135 100
Pensacola 40 20 14 5 1 46 137 126
Roanoke 40 18 16 3 3 43 129 118
Evansville 42 21 20 1 0 43 121 111
Birmingham 42 13 25 4 0 30 101 147
Macon 40 7 30 1 2 17 83 181
Vermilion County 39 4 30 5 0 13 61 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Macon 4, Birmingham 0

Knoxville 6, Roanoke 1

Huntsville 2, Pensacola 1

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Vermilion County at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Vermilion County at Quad City, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:01 GMT+08:00

